Rachael Ray's Now-Deleted Bacon Recipe Lives On In Internet Infamy

Sometimes, the only thing more delicious than a recipe online is the comments it receives. When it comes to sarcasm, internet comment sections are often undefeated, and the one that formed under Rachael Ray's infamous recipe for microwave bacon lives on even years after it was shut down. If you're not familiar, you may want to sit down and prepare yourself for this one. In 2004, Rachael Ray's site published a recipe called Late Night Bacon. It tasked you with putting 8 slices of bacon wrapped in paper towels in the microwave.

Rachael Ray usually has great cooking tips, and this recipe tried to be as thorough as possible given its simplicity. "Place 2 sheets of paper towel on a microwave safe plate, lay the bacon out on the paper towel not overlapping the slices. Place 2 more sheets of paper towel on top. Place in the microwave on high for 4 to 6 minutes." For six years, this unremarkable recipe was ignored until Reddit discovered it in 2010. The comment section exploded almost immediately.

You can cook lots of things in the microwave, but this was presented as a unique recipe. If sarcasm is an art form, then Late Night Bacon's comment section became the Louvre. The people were merciless. Highlights included "Do I have to push any buttons on the microwave?" and "Tried this recipe last night. The bacon was great, but the paper towels tasted awful." Truly, the people were not taking any prisoners, and it became so overwrought that it was written up in Vanity Fair, The Hairpin, and more.