How To Repurpose Bacon Grease For The Most Flavorful Butter Of Your Life

For many of us, bacon grease is the nectar of the gods — not one drop should go to waste. Those golden-hued pan drippings are a surefire way to upgrade your recipes, adding richness and depth of flavor to everything from dinner rolls to popcorn. If you're looking for a way to impart a little of that deep, smoky flavor to a variety of dishes throughout the week, look no further than bacon butter. It's one of the simplest and most flavorful ways to repurpose your bacon grease.

Making bacon butter is easy. All you need is one stick of butter and two to three tablespoons of bacon grease (depending on how decadently bacon-y you want it). It's as simple as whipping the two together in a bowl until they're well mixed and a light and fluffy consistency is achieved. You can do this by hand (if you'd like the arm workout), or by a handheld or standing mixer. The key is the temperature of both ingredients — you'll want your butter at room temperature so its easy to mix, and your bacon grease should be cooled but not hardened. Too hot and it will melt the butter, too cold and it won't blend well.

You can either use leftover, strained bacon grease or cook up some fresh bacon on the spot — both frying and baking work fine. Just remove the cooked bacon from the pan and allow the grease to cool down first. Your resulting compound butter can be kept in a reusable container in the refrigerator as is, or rolled into a log using parchment paper for easy slicing.