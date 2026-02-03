Don't Throw Out Bacon Grease — Add It To This Comfort Side Dish Instead

Whether you're cooking bacon for breakfast or just want to include it in a refreshing BLT pasta salad recipe, the one common denominator is the resulting grease. Typically, you'll drain the excess drippings from your cooked bacon before serving it. Though you might be tempted to throw out that bacon grease, it has a number of delicious uses. Repurpose it in lieu of butter for your next batch of mashed potatoes for a total taste upgrade.

Adding bacon fat to mashed potatoes is one of the easiest and best ways to upgrade your recipes with bacon grease. It infuses your side dish with the smoky flavor of bacon while also providing a unique texture that, while akin to butter or oil, has even more richness when combined with the starch in potatoes. This swap can be done in a 1:1 ratio or adjusted to suit your taste preference.

Take a cue from traditional Southern cooking and use leftover bacon fat as the base for a delightful gravy, with which to top your mashed potatoes, by creating a roux with flour and milk. Using bacon fat to flavor your mashed potatoes or gravy couldn't be easier, but you don't have to stop there. Save your bacon fat in a heat-proof container in the fridge and use it in many different dishes.