When To Season Ground Beef So It Holds Maximum Flavor, According To Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is widely renowned for his strong opinions on Beef Wellington — never skip the secret ingredient and always slice it to the precise right thickness — but it turns out he has something to say about the more humble ground beef, as well. His advice starts before the meat even hits the pan. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ramsay starts off his chili beef lettuce wraps by seasoning the raw meat first, then drops it into a hot pan, explaining that this step helps build flavor from the beginning, instead of having to retroactively fix bland beef later. In the video, he's working with "mince meat," the endearing British term for ground meat, but it's basically the same thing we call "ground beef" across the pond.

Ramsay's seasoning method is very straightforward. Salt and pepper get sprinkled on the meat while it's still raw, then slightly mixed so the seasoning is distributed throughout. The seasoned meat is added to a hot pan with a little olive oil in it. From there, he breaks up the meat as it warms up, allowing a bit of browning to happen so the flavor comes through. Ground beef starts releasing moisture quickly, and has a lot of surface area, so once it starts cooking, you're in a race between browning (also scientifically known as the Maillard reaction) and steaming. Ramsay explains, "Color is so important. If this pan wasn't hot, the mince would boil, a horrible gray color on there, and no flavor on your mince." Oh, dear, not horrible, boiled-gray mince!