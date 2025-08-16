The Seasoning Method You Need To Follow When Cooking At Home

In addition, all four chefs we spoke to stress that when you season — at the beginning versus the end — matters just as much. This is especially true with salt, and the timing can differ depending on what you're adding salt to. Stahr recommends, "Salt meat as it's coming to room temp ... For vegetables, you should add salt at the beginning of sautéing to help draw out moisture, and then you can add salt and other seasonings toward the end of the cook for taste. Final seasoning should be done just before serving — fresh herbs, citrus, finishing salt."

Piva points out how much salt you add matters, stating, "Start with a small amount at the beginning, then continue in intervals — especially after major changes like adding liquid or proteins. Use less than you think each time; you can always add more." We agree here, for it is always easier to add seasoning as you cook than to balance out too much. Once ingredients like salt dissolves, you can't remove it. While there are ways to fix oversalted sauces and dishes, you can only do it by adding more ingredients.

Dupeyron adds, "... if you are making a reduction, you will season salt at the very end. For any other recipes, salt as you go." So the next time you're turning red wine into the perfect pan sauce, be sure use salt as your grand finale.