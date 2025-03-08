Gordon Ramsay's Tip To Slice Beef Wellington Without It Falling Apart
Beef Wellington has a history as layered and indulgent as the dish itself. But no one has done more to popularize beef Wellington than British celebrity chef and "Hell's Kitchen" mastermind Gordon Ramsay.
Not only is Ramsay a cheerleader of the dish, but he also holds the record for cooking up the world's largest beef Wellington, which weighed in at a whopping 56.79 pounds. We couldn't think of a better expert to turn to for tips on how to slice perfectly whole medallions of beef Wellington without them crumbling into a disappointing mess, and according to Ramsay, the secret is all in the slice size.
On his official website, Ramsay says, "Even the best beef Wellington can be ruined by cutting it too thinly or too thickly. A thin slice will simply fall apart, whereas a thick slice will lose the delicate appearance and finesse of the dish." Ramsay's golden slice ratio is about an inch thick, which gives your pastry the best chance at holding its integrity and keeping the beef neatly tucked inside. As with any dish, using a sharp, clean knife will ensure sharp, concise cuts.
More beef Wellington mastering tips
It's no wonder Ramsay is obsessed with beef Wellington — he has famously stated on "Mythical Kitchen" that it would be his last meal. You have a flavorful hunk of juicy meat slathered in a coating of mushroom and onion paste and tucked into a golden flakey crust. The textures and flavors come together to create the perfect combination of comfort foods. And even though the dish looks and tastes elaborate, depending on which recipe you use, beef Wellington can actually be quite easy to make.
If you decide to give Ramsay a run for his money, keep these 15 tips in mind when trying to master the beef Wellington. Simple things like searing the meat first, moistening your cutting before wrapping, and cooking off all the liquid from your mushrooms can make or break your dish. And, if you're willing to add your own twist, we highly recommend adding a layer of prosciutto after the duxelle layer to infuse even more flavor into this delicious dish.