Gordon Ramsay's Tip To Slice Beef Wellington Without It Falling Apart

Beef Wellington has a history as layered and indulgent as the dish itself. But no one has done more to popularize beef Wellington than British celebrity chef and "Hell's Kitchen" mastermind Gordon Ramsay.

Not only is Ramsay a cheerleader of the dish, but he also holds the record for cooking up the world's largest beef Wellington, which weighed in at a whopping 56.79 pounds. We couldn't think of a better expert to turn to for tips on how to slice perfectly whole medallions of beef Wellington without them crumbling into a disappointing mess, and according to Ramsay, the secret is all in the slice size.

On his official website, Ramsay says, "Even the best beef Wellington can be ruined by cutting it too thinly or too thickly. A thin slice will simply fall apart, whereas a thick slice will lose the delicate appearance and finesse of the dish." Ramsay's golden slice ratio is about an inch thick, which gives your pastry the best chance at holding its integrity and keeping the beef neatly tucked inside. As with any dish, using a sharp, clean knife will ensure sharp, concise cuts.