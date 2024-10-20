What Is Beef Mince (And How Is It Different From Ground Beef)?
Beef mince, like ground beef, gets its name from the method used to process it. While grinding and mincing may sound like similar ways to break down a cut of beef, they are different and lead to different textural and flavorful outcomes. In fact, differences between beef mince and ground beef start with their composition.
Beef mince is composed of 100% beef, meaning the connective tissues and muscles of a cow with no additional fillers or seasoning ingredients. Brisket, sirloin, and chuck are the most common cuts to mince and are chopped roughly either by hand or in the food processor. If you're looking for a good mincing knife, try this one from Checkered Chef. Alternatively, this Cuisinart food processor will mince meat in a few blitzes. The resulting beef mince has a sturdy, chewy texture that will retain its form whether you saute it or incorporate it into hearty stews. As a 100% beef product, beef mince supplies an unadulterated. umami-rich profile.
In contrast to beef mince, ground beef often consists of various types of meat or additional ingredients like soy, water, or added fat. As with minced beef, the defining characteristic is how ground beef is processed by being run through a meat grinder. Whereas beef mince is chunky and chewy, ground beef assumes an almost paste-like texture when raw. Its softer raw texture translates to quicker cooking times and less structural integrity. Plus, added fat, fillers, and seasonings often add a richer depth of flavor.
When to use beef mince and ground beef in your dishes
We've made the argument that mincing beef by hand is better than buying ground beef from the grocery store because you'll get a fresher, purer taste and a heartier texture. Furthermore, by not grinding the meat into a paste, you'll have a firmer and larger surface area that lends well to marination. Beef mince is most famously used in savory pies historically enjoyed in the U.K. and also popular in Australian cuisine. Minced meat will provide a more substantial filling that will aptly absorb its stewing liquid. If you make your own savory meat pie, choose a hot water pastry crust.
Apart from the namesake pies, minced meat will also work in beef chili if you're a fan of a meatier chew. You can use it in this recipe for red chili Frito pie that bridges the gap between a bowl of chili and a meat pie. Stir-fries are another range of recipes where the thicker, chewier minced beef shines. Use minced beef in this recipe for sesame beef and broccoli wraps or this spicy sesame beef stir fry. If you're looking for the perfect wok to cook these delectable minced beef stir-fries, try this carbon steel Todlabe wok or this Dotclad wok-pan hybrid.
Ground beef is probably more widespread in the U.S. as its soft, pasty texture makes it the perfect binder for burgers and meatloaf. We use ground beef in hard shell tacos, and it's more commonly used in homemade chili recipes as well.