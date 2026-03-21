Avoid Pouring These 11 Liquids Down The Kitchen Sink At All Costs

We've all been guilty of treating the kitchen sink like a secondary trash can. Pouring a liquid into the regular kitchen garbage feels oddly wrong, so down the drain it usually goes. In that moment, we're not really thinking that the substance we're pouring down the drain could, in the long run, cause common kitchen sink problems; we're just looking to get rid of something we didn't use up.

However convenient, the kitchen sink is not a universal dumping ground and really should not be used as such. To ensure the longevity of your pipes and spare yourself high plumbing fees, you're much better off not pouring certain liquids down the drain, especially on a regular basis. We put together a list of 11 liquids that shouldn't see the inside of your kitchen pipes, hopefully saving you from potential plumbing mishaps. Most of the items on this list are better off in the trash can, some can go onto the compost, and a few come with special disposal instructions.