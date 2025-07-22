Avoid This Common Flour Mistake If You Don't Want A Plumbing Disaster

Flour seems harmless enough, right? You bake a cake, coat some chicken, maybe dust your counter while rolling dough — then clean up, rinse everything off, and move on. But here's the problem: rinsing flour down the sink can slowly but surely cause serious damage to your plumbing over time.

It doesn't break down easily, just like many other food scraps you shouldn't be sending down the drain. Once it hits water, flour turns into a thick, sticky paste — the same stuff you'd make if you were whipping up homemade glue. Now picture that coating the inside of your pipes. Over time, it hardens and starts catching everything else you toss down there, even things that normally wouldn't cause a problem on their own. It adds up, and one day your drain just stops draining.

It's not just a one-time issue. Even small amounts of flour, rinsed repeatedly, can stick and build up layer by layer. In older plumbing systems, or pipes with tight bends and less flow, the doughy gunk sets up shop faster than you'd think. Eventually, it traps enough food scraps to form a full-on blockage. And running hot water doesn't help much. It might seem like you're washing it all away, but all you're doing is sending glue down your pipes. Your garbage disposal isn't much better. It grinds scraps, but flour turns gummy and sticks to everything anyway.