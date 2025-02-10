Can You Reuse The Flour From Frying Dredge?

We've been dredging whole, cut-up chickens (among other things) and frying them for thousands of years, and we're probably never going to stop. You can find many delicious versions of fried chicken all around the world, but no matter how we go about it, one thing is true: Every fried chicken recipe involves some sort of delicious golden coating. To get there, we probably prepare too much seasoned flour, but we do it for a good reason — nobody wants to stop and make more frying dredge when we're in the middle of, well, dredging and frying (and draining and resting). So perhaps we have some leftovers, which includes all of the flour that's been seasoned and mixed with raw chicken. This is a good opportunity to avoid food waste, and reusing this flour is entirely possible.

Advertisement

In the case of seasoned dredging flour, if we're going to reuse it, we must cook it. The trick is to understand the dredge ingredients and how they interact with one another. Reusing flour that's been in contact with raw chicken can potentially spread Salmonella, E. coli, or even more bad-news pathogens that can make us seriously ill. Cooking the flour kills any bacteria parties we may have started through our frying preparations, as well as killing any bacteria within the raw flour itself. Baking it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about six minutes is the name of the game, as well as spreading out the leftover flour in an even layer that's no thicker than ¾ inch.