7 Ithaca Hummus Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

If you like creamy, earthy, nutty spreads that taste amazing on sandwiches, scooped onto crackers, or enjoyed with fresh vegetables, then hummus is probably one of your go-to foods. It's pretty easy to make at home, and you can find it at most grocery stores if you're looking for a more convenient option. Luckily, there are plenty of brands to choose from. Ithaca happens to be among them. It offers a range of different flavors, some of which you can't get from other hummus brands.

I've tasted my way through seven of Ithaca's hummus flavors, and I've come to one definitive conclusion: The brand makes some seriously good hummus. However, some flavors are better than others. I've ranked these hummus varieties from worst to best in an attempt to help you find the flavor you want to try most (or at least let you know what to avoid). My criteria in this ranking are flavor balance and novelty, so the best-ranked flavors of the bunch are those that have a balanced acidity and saltiness. Bonus points for flavors that I've seen less commonly seen on the hummus market. Let's take a closer look at Ithaca's offerings.