7 Ithaca Hummus Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
If you like creamy, earthy, nutty spreads that taste amazing on sandwiches, scooped onto crackers, or enjoyed with fresh vegetables, then hummus is probably one of your go-to foods. It's pretty easy to make at home, and you can find it at most grocery stores if you're looking for a more convenient option. Luckily, there are plenty of brands to choose from. Ithaca happens to be among them. It offers a range of different flavors, some of which you can't get from other hummus brands.
I've tasted my way through seven of Ithaca's hummus flavors, and I've come to one definitive conclusion: The brand makes some seriously good hummus. However, some flavors are better than others. I've ranked these hummus varieties from worst to best in an attempt to help you find the flavor you want to try most (or at least let you know what to avoid). My criteria in this ranking are flavor balance and novelty, so the best-ranked flavors of the bunch are those that have a balanced acidity and saltiness. Bonus points for flavors that I've seen less commonly seen on the hummus market. Let's take a closer look at Ithaca's offerings.
Ithaca x Graza Olive Oil and Sea Salt Hummus
I don't want to be a hater here, but I do think that the Graza olive oil hype is a little overdone. It's not that it's a particularly bad product, but I don't think it's as good as many other olive oil brands that don't focus on their marketing and packaging as much. So, maybe I'm a little biased, but I was skeptical of the Ithaca x Graza Olive Oil and Sea Salt Hummus because of that association alone. As it turns out, it's actually my least favorite flavor of the whole lineup.
It's definitely not a terrible hummus, but it has a strange bitterness to its flavor that I didn't notice in the other varieties. There also doesn't seem to be quite as much acidity, which I think is what sets this brand apart from so many others (and why I like most of these other flavors so much). If you really love Graza olive oil, it may be worth a try, but I think that Ithaca is at its best with its bolder, more unique flavor combos.
Ithaca Lemon Beet Hummus
I absolutely love beet hummus. Not only does it have a unique, earthy flavor profile to it, but the bright, vibrant pink color makes whatever you're eating it with that much more exciting. Therefore, I was really excited to try the Ithaca Lemon Beet Hummus. Unfortunately, though, it wasn't one of my favorites. The flavors aren't bad. You do taste that signature earthiness, and there's a subtle lemon flavor there as well. But compared to the other lemon-flavored offering on this list, that citrus note isn't too strong, and I think more of it would've balanced the flavor of this hummus nicely.
What really turned me off about this stuff, though, was how watery it was. You have to give it a stir before you serve it, and even then, you're left with a strange consistency that doesn't seem quite as thick as I would prefer hummus to be. This isn't a bad beet hummus, but I've tried others that I like more.
Ithaca Classic Hummus
With so many hummus brands in stores to choose from, yet another seemingly boring, basic hummus probably isn't going to catch your eye. And admittedly, Ithaca Classic Hummus isn't exactly the most exciting option in this lineup. It's missing the bold, pronounced flavors that you'll find in better-ranked flavors on this list, and it doesn't really have any appeal in terms of novelty. That being said, I still really enjoyed this stuff.
This hummus is quite a bit more acidic than a lot of other classic store-bought hummus, but I think that's a nice touch. It makes the snack feel more refreshing, and you don't get tired of it after a few bites. And with notes of cumin and crushed red pepper, it packs just enough flavor to keep things interesting. There are definitely better Ithaca flavors to explore, but when you want to keep things simple, this flavor certainly isn't a bad option.
Ithaca Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
If you love roasted vegetables, then you know just how delicious roasted red peppers can be. When they get a nice char on them, they have an incredible complexity, and they take on a deeper sweetness that can make any meal more interesting. It only makes sense, then, that hummus would be extra delicious when flavored with roasted red pepper. Ithaca's Roasted Red Pepper Hummus is particularly tasty, with that complexity shining through in every bite. That's because the roasted red peppers are actually blended throughout the hummus, not just sitting on top of it.
This hummus is a great choice when you want something that's more interesting than a standard hummus but isn't too unexpected. I wouldn't say that this flavor is unexpected or particularly novel, but it's still one of the better store-bought hummuses I've ever tasted. Although it's fantastic at home, I think this particular flavor really shines in a veggie sandwich.
Ithaca Jalapeño Lime Hummus
If you're like me, then you probably haven't seen a lot of packaged jalapeño lime hummus out there. Fortunately, though, if you like this flavor combo, then Ithaca has you covered with its Jalapeño Lime Hummus. I was super excited to try this flavor since I love jalapeño so much. Unfortunately, though, I found that this product doesn't have a ton of spice. That's not to say that the pepper note isn't strong, though — there's definitely a pronounced green, vegetal flavor that makes this hummus taste light and refreshing.
To add to that refreshing flavor, the lime delivers a burst of acidity that gives the product a refreshing quality that you don't normally find in hummus. Admittedly, I'd like some more heat, but it's still worth trying if you like jalapeño and lime flavors just as much as I do. Plus, you don't have to be afraid to try this stuff if you're not usually a big fan of spice since it really is so mild.
Ithaca Lemon Dill Hummus
Ithaca's Lemon Dill Hummus was one of the unexpected high performers in this lineup. I imagined that this stuff would taste rather bland and muted, since that's often the case when it comes to approachable, herby flavors. But I was totally wrong. This hummus actually boasts an especially strong dill note, which offers an almost floral flavor profile. It tastes like fresh dill, not the dried stuff that offers only a hint of that bold flavor. If you're a big fan of dill, then this hummus is definitely a must-try — they're really not skimping on the herb. That being said, if you don't tend to like dill much, then you may want to skip this variety.
That lemon note swoops in, delivering plenty of acidity to accentuate the freshness of the dill itself. As I've already mentioned, Ithaca's hummus in general is quite acidic, and that's exactly what you're getting here. But since that acidity has such a strong citrusy note, the flavors come together in a really balanced, beautiful way.
Ithaca French Onion Hummus
Honestly, I've never eaten store-bought hummus that tastes quite as flavorful and mouthwateringly delicious as Ithaca French Onion Hummus. It legitimately tastes like French onion soup, with a complex savoriness that you don't often find in hummus. You might pick up on those notes of caramelized onion, with a distinct but subtle sweetness that really takes this flavor to a whole new level. It's not quite as acidic as most of the other flavors on this list, but that seems to be on purpose — you're getting more of an intense warming flavor profile here than one that's more light and refreshing.
Because of both its unique balance of flavors and its status as a relatively novel grocery store product, Ithaca's French Onion Hummus flavor takes the top spot in this ranking. If you're trying the brand out for the first time and want to taste the best that it has to offer, it's absolutely worth a try (as long as you like caramelized onion, of course).
Methodology
I selected these Ithaca hummus flavors based on availability at two of my local grocery stores. I tasted each hummus cold, straight out of the fridge, with salted pita chips. I ranked these hummus flavors according to flavor balance and novelty. The more well-balanced and interesting, unique flavor combos are more represented in the top half of this list, while the more poorly executed and less interesting options can be found closer to the worst-ranked varieties.