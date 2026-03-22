Once You Try This Swap, The Usual Quesadilla Cheese Won't Cut It

Can a quesadilla really be improved upon? A doughy tortilla pan-fried to crispy perfection, rich and gooey cheese, and any number of fillings like savory meat and veggies ranging from spicy to sweet to earthy to acidic — it all creates a balance that satisfies every time. But believe it or not, you can, in fact, make even more amazing quesadillas with a simple ingredient upgrade: burrata cheese.

You probably know burrata cheese from the appetizer section of the menu at many Italian restaurants, but it absolutely belongs in your quesadilla. That's because of what makes burrata, well, burrata: This Italian cow's milk cheese has a fresh, springy mozzarella shell and a rich, decadent interior of stracciatella, or mozzarella curds mixed with cream. Burrata is buttery and milky in flavor with a hint of tanginess, so it pairs incredibly well with just about every ingredient you might want to use in a quesadilla, elevating bold flavors with richness.

Burrata is typically served fresh rather than cooked because of its high moisture content. If you were to let burrata melt for too long on your stove or in your oven, it could lose its springy bite and creamy thickness. So, it's key to change-up your quesadilla-cooking method to get burrata that's ooey-gooey and velvety rather than liquidy. Instead of pan-frying, you'd prepare your quesadilla toppings, then add them to your browned tortillas on a baking sheet and broil them for just a couple minutes.