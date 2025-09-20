16 Facts About Burrata Cheese You Should Know

There's no disputing the fact that burrata is currently trending in countries around the world. Though the cultural and culinary origins of this cheese can be traced back to southern Italy, chefs have since discovered that it vibes well with global ingredients like miso, corn, and avocados, too. This article will give you a primer on burrata so that you know what to expect when purchasing and consuming it, how to better incorporate it into your recipes, and how to make and store it.

In curating this guide, we have consulted three burrata experts: Mark Federico, owner of Narragansett Creamery; chef Francesco Lamanna, a Calabrian native who is responsible for the fabulous dishes at San Babila in Manhattan's Upper East Side; and Amy Sherman, the editor-in-chief of The Cheese Professor. Together, their insights elucidate why burrata is such a coveted cheese, as well as how nuanced it can be.