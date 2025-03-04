The Smartest Way To Use Up Leftover Mozzarella Brine

If you tend to keep fresh mozzarella in brine in your fridge, then you might be wasting a valuable ingredient. Fresh mozzarella tends to be a little different from other variations of this mild cheese. It's typically stored in brine to keep it from hardening, while also adding a touch of saltiness to the creamy flavor. While it is sometimes stored in water or whey, you should never discard mozzarella brine. Instead, cook with it.

Though mozzarella brine can be used in place of water in a number of recipes, it's particularly delicious in rice. By replacing at least part of the water with brine, you'll season the water to give the rice more flavor. Apart from the added saltiness of the brine, the mozzarella imparts some of its creaminess as well which is infused into the rice as it cooks. However, you won't want to replace all of your water with brine.