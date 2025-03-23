The Dessert You've Probably Never Thought To Top With Burrata

A plump burrata makes a show-stopping centerpiece to a fresh summer salad, a creamy topping on a crusty slice of crostini, or a mellow stuffing in a Mortadella sammy. However, this versatile cheese is also stunning when paired with desserts. One sweet you've probably never thought to top with burrata is a fruit cobbler. This simple move can transform this rustic homespun dish into a swankier, upmarket pudding.

A burrata is a fresh Italian cheese that's made from mozzarella. While similar to a classic ball of Buffalo mozzarella from the outside (it has a firm but slightly cushiony exterior that holds its shape), the inside is filled with cream. This means it can be gently pulled apart or sliced open to reveal its rich, spreadable center. As burrata has a mellow, buttery flavor, it can be used in sweet and savory dishes interchangeably. Topping a fruit cobbler with this cultured cheese is a baller move because the creamy center combines with the natural juices from the fruit to create a scrumptiously decadent jus you can eat up with a spoon.

Moreover, the small amount of salt in burrata compliments the honeyed taste of the fruit and the sweetness of the cobbler topping, creating the perfect balanced bite. Finally, there's also something magical about placing a burrata in the center of a baked cobbler and splitting it open at the table. It makes a striking spectacle that elevates a humble blackberry cobbler and takes it into dinner party territory.