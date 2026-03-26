Aldi's Absolute Best Coffee Pods Will Start Your Morning Off Smoothly

Starting the day out with a luxurious sip of coffee is always a pleasure, albeit it can often be an expensive one. You do get what you pay for, of course, but not every quality roast needs to break the bank. Aldi consistently offers great products at a low price, and its Barissimo Fair Trade Colombian Medium Roast Coffee Pods are just one of the chain's bargain buys.

Too often, cheap coffee is made with low-quality beans that taste bitter, stale, and all-around unpleasant. Aldi, however, is proving that cheap doesn't necessarily mean bad. Not all of Aldi's coffee pods are a hit, but the grocery store's Colombian medium roast is a clear winner. The pods got the top spot in our ranking thanks to their rich and complex taste, a promise the brand made on the packaging that it has lived up to.

For a roughly $5 box of coffee pods, the medium roast coffee delivers smoothness and body that can be found in products triple its price. NewCoffee, the main company behind Aldi's coffee, sustainably sources choice beans from farms around the world, and the fair-trade pods clearly taste like something grown with care. Made with 100% Arabica beans, the pod's notes of chocolate, brown sugar, and red fruits are quintessential to classic Colombian coffee. Fans across Reddit and Facebook shared their love for the pods, saying the product is their favorite from Aldi and is a part of their daily routine.