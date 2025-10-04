Here's The Main Company Behind Aldi's Coffee
If you're an Aldi fan, you know that among the discount retailer's best products is its range of packaged coffee offerings. Unlike other big-name grocery retailers, however, Aldi uses specific co-manufacturers to make its own brand products, including its classic and flavored java varieties under the names of Barissimo as well as Specially Selected (a premium brand strictly available in the UK). While there are several players behind Aldi's coffee, the main company is NewCoffee.
NewCoffee was technically formed in 2017, when Aldi South (Aldi Süd) — which operates all the Aldi stores in the US, as well as in southern Germany and numerous other countries – founded the company as a merger between its two largest coffee suppliers at the time, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Ketsch. While the independent company was formed to facilitate marketing growth and promote a more consistent brand presence in stores, NewCoffee is nothing new for Aldi — and neither are these types of acquisitions as the retailer has bought a variety of coffee brands, including Sanzala, Bogani, and Novo Dia. The brands that make up what's now NewCoffee were actually founded in the 1960s to supply coffee for Aldi South.
Other companies, including Markus Kaffee that's run by independent Aldi North (Aldi Nord)) and Moreno, also roast coffee to be distributed at Aldi stores. However, NewCoffee is the main player, producing approximately 35 thousand metric tons per year, and supplying coffee to Aldi South markets and the majority supplied for the Aldi Business Group.
NewCoffee is dedicated to sustainable sourcing
The sheer breadth of NewCoffee's distribution path — and fact that Aldi sources so much coffee annually across markets in the US, Europe, and the UK – gives NewCoffee a certain weight to influence the coffee industry. The partnership between Aldi South and NewCoffee capitalizes on that opportunity, focusing on sourcing top-quality coffee that's harvested globally from regions including the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In addition to delivering consistently delicious roasted beans, ground coffee, and coffee pods that conveniently work in a Nespresso machine, Aldi and NewCoffee are dedicated to raising the bar in terms of sustainability, fair business structures, and ethical labor on coffee-producing farms.
The Aldi South Group and NewCoffee directly sources its green coffee from high-quality farms that have third-party certifications from organizations like Fair Trade and Organic standard. The coffee brand also holds certifications from Rainforest Alliance, an organization that focuses on regenerative agricultural practices such as protecting forests and improving soil health. With a culture of corporate, social, and sustainable responsibility, Aldi's NewCoffee aims to serve up a great morning cup of Barissimo French Roast that's also ethical.