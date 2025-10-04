Here's The Main Company Behind Aldi's Coffee

If you're an Aldi fan, you know that among the discount retailer's best products is its range of packaged coffee offerings. Unlike other big-name grocery retailers, however, Aldi uses specific co-manufacturers to make its own brand products, including its classic and flavored java varieties under the names of Barissimo as well as Specially Selected (a premium brand strictly available in the UK). While there are several players behind Aldi's coffee, the main company is NewCoffee.

NewCoffee was technically formed in 2017, when Aldi South (Aldi Süd) — which operates all the Aldi stores in the US, as well as in southern Germany and numerous other countries – founded the company as a merger between its two largest coffee suppliers at the time, Mülheim an der Ruhr and Ketsch. While the independent company was formed to facilitate marketing growth and promote a more consistent brand presence in stores, NewCoffee is nothing new for Aldi — and neither are these types of acquisitions as the retailer has bought a variety of coffee brands, including Sanzala, Bogani, and Novo Dia. The brands that make up what's now NewCoffee were actually founded in the 1960s to supply coffee for Aldi South.

Other companies, including Markus Kaffee that's run by independent Aldi North (Aldi Nord)) and Moreno, also roast coffee to be distributed at Aldi stores. However, NewCoffee is the main player, producing approximately 35 thousand metric tons per year, and supplying coffee to Aldi South markets and the majority supplied for the Aldi Business Group.