The Aldi Coffee You Simply Can't Leave The Store Without Buying
You never know what wonders you'll find when stepping into Aldi. Nestled in aisles of pantry staples and frozen goods are hidden gems with affordable prices. That's what it's known for, so don't be surprised when you find some of the best foods you can get for only $1 or less. Not only that, it also offers caffeine marvels that humbly hide in unassuming bags of ground coffee, as we have learned when ranking 12 different Aldi coffees. Here's one thing that should definitely end up in your cart the next time you're at Aldi: Barissimo French roast.
Barissimo is a coffee brand produced and distributed by Aldi Nord Group. While hits and misses are inevitable, the brand is overall regarded as a good bang for your buck by many Reddit users, offering flavorful, strong coffee for an affordable price. Its French roast coffee is a shining example.
At its core, French roast coffee is a type of dark roast. This means the beans are roasted longer, all the way until the oils rise to the surface and you get that intricate mix of toasted, dark, and subtly sweet flavors. Barissimo's version features 100% Arabica coffee, with a focus mainly on cocoa and tobacco aroma. This sets the scene for a harmonious blend of rich, smoky notes that serenade your senses from the very first sip.
Love dark roasts that aren't overwhelming? You'll adore this coffee
As noted by our reviewer, Barissimo French roast offers a more delicate take on this style of coffee. It still has that signature smokiness, but one that's mild and laced with a pleasant earthiness. Somewhere in between are hints of florals popping up from the tobacco. It's bold. It's complex. Yet it doesn't have the assertive darkness and extreme bitterness that leave you scrunching your face after drinking. The beauty of this coffee is its balanced flavor profile, which perfectly walks the line between crisp lightness and full-bodied intensity. If you love strong coffee that still has room for appreciating the nuances, this might be your next favorite way to start the day.
And yes, enjoying Barissimo French roast can be a great morning coffee. Just sip straight from the cup as soon as you're done making it with your preferred method. A classic brew? Absolutely perfect. French press? Still divine. Want to try out your new drip coffee maker? Go ahead! A steaming hot cup filled with French roasted coffee will never fail to wake you up with its caffeine jolt. And iced coffee? The slightly mellowed out flavors guarantee delight in every refreshing sip. Although not compulsory, a chocolate-based sweet treat like brownies or cocoa-powder-infused pancakes will also be marvelous with this coffee on the side.