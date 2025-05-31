The Aldi Coffee You Simply Can't Leave The Store Without Buying

You never know what wonders you'll find when stepping into Aldi. Nestled in aisles of pantry staples and frozen goods are hidden gems with affordable prices. That's what it's known for, so don't be surprised when you find some of the best foods you can get for only $1 or less. Not only that, it also offers caffeine marvels that humbly hide in unassuming bags of ground coffee, as we have learned when ranking 12 different Aldi coffees. Here's one thing that should definitely end up in your cart the next time you're at Aldi: Barissimo French roast.

Barissimo is a coffee brand produced and distributed by Aldi Nord Group. While hits and misses are inevitable, the brand is overall regarded as a good bang for your buck by many Reddit users, offering flavorful, strong coffee for an affordable price. Its French roast coffee is a shining example.

At its core, French roast coffee is a type of dark roast. This means the beans are roasted longer, all the way until the oils rise to the surface and you get that intricate mix of toasted, dark, and subtly sweet flavors. Barissimo's version features 100% Arabica coffee, with a focus mainly on cocoa and tobacco aroma. This sets the scene for a harmonious blend of rich, smoky notes that serenade your senses from the very first sip.