9 Coffee Pods At Aldi, Ranked

It can be daunting looking at all the different coffee pods at Aldi, trying to decide which ones are worth your time. The price certainly is right at under $5 per 12-pack or just over $11 for a 36-pack. All of the pods are 100% Arabica coffee, and they're all 2.0 K-Cup brewer compatible. However, they're not all equal. If you're like me and grab the wrong one the first time you try them, you're likely to swear off Aldi coffee pods forever, which is why you need to know what to expect before you try them. However, armed with a ranked list, you're more likely to come home with one that you'll like.

In order to determine which coffees were the best at Aldi, I tried all of the non-flavored varieties both with and without creamer and ranked them from worst to best. While none are going to knock your socks off, I feel like the top three coffee pods on this list are in a completely different category than all the others. They're coffees that I'd actually buy on purpose if I were looking for coffee on a budget. As a former barista, I looked for pods with a more pleasant, smooth flavor and ones I thought would be more universally liked and not taste as cheap and bitter. However, I tried to give a fair analysis to fit different tastes and purposes. Without further ado, here's my ranking and analysis of nine Aldi coffee pods.