Dunkin's Store-Bought Coffee Is Made By The Same Company Behind These Other Favorites

Whether it's starting the day with a cup made at home or a quick pit stop at a drive-thru, two-thirds of Americans have at least one cup of coffee every day. To keep up with that demand, popular coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' started packaging coffee for customers to enjoy at home. You can pick up coffee beans or grounds at the grocery store, but you can also usually grab a bag at your local Dunkin' store. That way, a cup of Midnight Brew (aka the strongest coffee grounds that Dunkin' makes) is never far from hand.

The store-bought coffee you'll find at Dunkin' stores is Dunkin' brand, but it's actually manufactured by the J.M. Smucker company. You might recognize that name because it owns two of the other biggest at-home coffee brands in the world: Folgers and Café Bustelo (Bustelo makes it into our lineup of the 11 best whole bean espressos you can buy on Amazon). Beyond beloved coffee brands, J.M. Smucker also owns Hostess Brands, Jif peanut butter, and even the dog treat brand Milk-Bone. The partnership between Dunkin' and J.M. Smucker began over 15 years ago and has only become more unstoppable as the years progressed.