Here Are The Strongest Coffee Grounds Dunkin' Makes

For some people, coffee is just coffee. But, for others, it's a means of survival. Many of you reading this depend on the caffeine a cup (or two) provides you in the morning to get you through the busy day ahead. You're the kind of coffee drinkers that appreciate how strong a brew is, and would benefit from knowing the strongest variety you can get. Fortunately, with big names like Dunkin' and Starbucks, you can get your caffeine fix virtually anywhere you are in the world. But, when it comes to getting the strongest coffee grounds to suit your needs from Dunkin' at home, you should know that you're going to want to go with the dark.

Also known as the Midnight Brew, Dunkin's dark roast delivers the strong, rich, and bold flavored beans that dark roast coffee drinkers will love. Served black, you get all of the deep, pure flavors and caffeine you could ask for. In fact, of all the drinks that Dunkin' serves, the drip coffee is by far the strongest, ranging from about 189 mg for a small cup and 330 mg for a large. The dark roast is likely going to sit right around that mark, but it can also be brewed to deliver even more than that. To get the most caffeine out of your Dunkin' Midnight Brew, you're going to want to grind the beans up as finely as possible, which is only going to make this roast taste even fresher.