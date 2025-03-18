Here Are The Strongest Coffee Grounds Dunkin' Makes
For some people, coffee is just coffee. But, for others, it's a means of survival. Many of you reading this depend on the caffeine a cup (or two) provides you in the morning to get you through the busy day ahead. You're the kind of coffee drinkers that appreciate how strong a brew is, and would benefit from knowing the strongest variety you can get. Fortunately, with big names like Dunkin' and Starbucks, you can get your caffeine fix virtually anywhere you are in the world. But, when it comes to getting the strongest coffee grounds to suit your needs from Dunkin' at home, you should know that you're going to want to go with the dark.
Also known as the Midnight Brew, Dunkin's dark roast delivers the strong, rich, and bold flavored beans that dark roast coffee drinkers will love. Served black, you get all of the deep, pure flavors and caffeine you could ask for. In fact, of all the drinks that Dunkin' serves, the drip coffee is by far the strongest, ranging from about 189 mg for a small cup and 330 mg for a large. The dark roast is likely going to sit right around that mark, but it can also be brewed to deliver even more than that. To get the most caffeine out of your Dunkin' Midnight Brew, you're going to want to grind the beans up as finely as possible, which is only going to make this roast taste even fresher.
Roast levels don't necessarily equate to caffeine levels
While roast levels impact the flavor of your brew, they don't necessarily correlate with their associated caffeine content. In fact, any differences in caffeine content between roasts will be minimal. Dark and medium roasts have similar caffeine contents, which means the drip coffee Dunkin' roasts in store is still your strongest option (despite it being the Original Blend medium roast). Interestingly, light roasts are actually known to have more caffeine than dark and medium roasts — but, still, the difference is only minimal. As explained before, it also varies depending on the brewing method.
It's best to just go with the roast style that delivers the kind of flavors you enjoy. For instance, dark roasts like the Midnight Brew deliver the strongest and boldest coffee flavors that purists love. If you're looking for similar bold flavors balanced with smoother and more mellow flavors, the Original Blend medium roast is for you. Both of these roasts come in an array of different flavors — including cinnamon roll, hazelnut, and caramel (you can also get them in Keurig K-cup form).
As you might assume, light roast coffees are the lightest in flavor of the bunch, with flavors that lean more towards crisp and fruity or even florally. But, those are just the start. There are also 16 other types of coffee roasts for you to consider.