Are Dunkin's Coffee Beans Ethically Sourced? Here's What We Know

When you buy a cup of coffee, you don't want it to be rippling unethicality across the globe and causing active damage. Starbucks and Dunkin' are the two biggest coffee chains in the U.S., so when it comes to either, you should do your research. Where you spend your hard-earned money matters. But the good news is, as far as providers go, Dunkin' is performing well when it comes to ethically sourcing its coffee beans. In fact, the company is self-projected to use 100% responsibly-sourced coffee by 2025, which means it doesn't have long to go. But to determine the validity of this, we must look at its actions.

For starters, Dunkin' only uses Fair Trade Certified coffee beans for its espresso. The company also sources its 100% Arabica beans predominantly from Central and South America, including Honduras and Guatemala, where it supported planting 450,000 trees in 2021. Other Dunkin' initiatives include sponsoring the World Coffee Research nonprofit, participating in The Sustainable Coffee Challenge, and supporting female empowerment work in Guatemala and Colombia. The company also partners with The Rainforest Alliance, a nonprofit agency that seeks to minimize environmental impact and improve working conditions. Unfortunately, ethicality is never a black-and-white debate.

Dunkin' has international franchises across nearly 40 countries, meaning many day-to-day operations are run independently — despite the consistency in branding and bean sourcing. In 2016, two former Dunkin' employees filed a federal lawsuit against a Chicago store after they weren't compensated for excessive overtime. While Dunkin's dedication to sustainability and human rights initiatives is promising, you should also consider the information right under your nose — and that doesn't always involve the coffee itself. Given all this scrutiny, we'd say that you have the orange light to begin researching all available details, including the real difference between Dunkin's lattes and signature lattes.