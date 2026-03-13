Mexican Elote-Style Avocado Toast Recipe
Avocados became a star breakfast ingredient years ago, and it was a trend that stuck. The simplicity of mashing a buttery avocado and spreading it on toast grabbed the attention of the masses and filled a void in the savory breakfast category. Today, there are many variations that start with the basics and elevate the toast with creative toppings. This Mexican-inspired version draws on elote, the Mexican street corn known for its smoky and tangy flavor combination. Charring up some corn is the first step in this recipe, and tossing it with creamy mayonnaise, tangy lime juice, chili powder, and salt is all it takes to turn the smoky corn into a bright and crunchy layer on avocado toast.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This Mexican-style avocado toast is perfect for a Sunday breakfast, a fancy brunch, book club, or even game day. It's easy to make and is a crowd-pleaser. For smaller versions, just cut the bread with a pizza cutter or assemble on toasted English muffins or baguette."
Gather the ingredients for Mexican Elote-Style Avocado Toast
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up corn on the cob, avocados, cilantro, and limes. Head to the bakery area and grab some sourdough bread. You can choose the type that is already sliced, or go for an uncut loaf if you want a different thickness. Head to the refrigerated section for cotija cheese. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, mayonnaise, salt, chili powder, and Tajín. Pickled red onions make a nice topper. You can buy these premade or make your own.
Step 1: Brush the corn with oil
Brush the corn cobs with one teaspoon of oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Step 2: Add oil to pan
Add the remaining oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 3: Char the corn
Add the corn and cook for about 10 minutes, turning the corn to char all sides.
Step 4: Mix the elote dressing
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon of lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and the chili powder.
Step 5: Cut off the kernels
When the corn is done, stand it up in a bowl and cut off the kernels.
Step 6: Add dressing to the corn
Add the mayonnaise mixture and toss.
Step 7: Mash the avocados
In a small bowl, mash the avocados with a fork.
Step 8: Add lime juice and salt
Add the remaining lime juice and remaining salt.
Step 9: Toast the bread
Toast the bread.
Step 10: Spread avocado on the toast
Spread a generous layer of the mashed avocado on each slice.
Step 11: Add the elote mixture
Add a layer of the elote corn mixture.
Step 12: Add the toppings and serve
Finish with cotija cheese, cilantro, and Tajín, before serving
What pairs well with avocado toast?
Mexican Elote-Style Avocado Toast Recipe
Our Mexican elote-style toast features charred fresh corn, and creamy, tangy, spicy seasoned mayonnaise for a bright and crunchy layer on avocado toast.
Ingredients
- 3 ears of corn
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon avocado oil, divided
- 1 ¼ teaspoon salt, divided
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon +1 teaspoon lime juice, divided
- ¼ teaspoon chili powder
- 2 avocados
- 4 slices sourdough
- ¼ cup cotija cheese
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- ¼ teaspoon Tajín
- Lime wedges for serving
Optional Ingredients
- pickled red onions for serving
Directions
- Brush the corn cobs with one teaspoon of oil and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon of salt.
- Add the remaining oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Add the corn and cook for about 10 minutes, turning the corn to char all sides.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise with 1 teaspoon of lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and the chili powder.
- When the corn is done, stand it up in a bowl and cut off the kernels.
- Add the mayonnaise mixture and toss.
- In a small bowl, mash the avocados with a fork.
- Add the remaining lime juice and remaining salt.
- Toast the bread.
- Spread a generous layer of the mashed avocado on each slice.
- Add a layer of the elote corn mixture.
- Finish with cotija cheese, cilantro, and Tajín, before serving
What are some ingredient substitutions for the elote avocado toast?
There are several ingredient swaps you can make in this recipe in case you want to use what you have on hand. For the corn, you can use frozen or canned corn, and char it up on the stove using a cast iron skillet. This will be quicker and save you the step of cutting the kernels from the cob. You can also use frozen fire-roasted corn, which just needs to be thawed before you combine it with the other elote ingredients. Instead of mayonnaise, use plain and unsweetened yogurt or sour cream. Cotija cheese is similar to feta, so feel free to swap one for the other. If you want to make a vegan version of this recipe, use dairy-free mayonnaise and dairy-free feta cheese.
If you don't have Tajín on hand, you can use a mixture of chili powder, salt, and lime zest, or just omit it. Any type of bread works for the toast. Whole grain, country-style, multigrain, or baguette are all good choices, and a gluten-free bread also works.
What can I do with leftover elote mixture?
If you have leftover elote, there are several delicious ways to use it up. It makes an excellent taco filling. Try warming up a hard or soft taco shell, adding black beans and roasted vegetables, then topping everything with the elote mixture. The elote mixture is also fabulous on any type of nachos, or even just served as a dip with chips. It can be served with fajitas or used as a burrito or tostada topper. Try it as a quesadilla filling: Layer some shredded cheese on half of a tortilla, and add a layer of the corn, then fold it over, and sear it in a hot skillet.
The elote dip is also great added to a salad. Try it with a chopped Southwest salad with grilled peppers, black beans, and tortilla strips. It would also work well with a crunchy cabbage salad loaded with lime and cilantro, or a quinoa salad with avocado and red peppers. For a fresh and satisfying meal, try adding it to a grain bowl with roasted vegetables, farro, and avocado.