Mexican Elote-Style Avocado Toast Recipe

Avocados became a star breakfast ingredient years ago, and it was a trend that stuck. The simplicity of mashing a buttery avocado and spreading it on toast grabbed the attention of the masses and filled a void in the savory breakfast category. Today, there are many variations that start with the basics and elevate the toast with creative toppings. This Mexican-inspired version draws on elote, the Mexican street corn known for its smoky and tangy flavor combination. Charring up some corn is the first step in this recipe, and tossing it with creamy mayonnaise, tangy lime juice, chili powder, and salt is all it takes to turn the smoky corn into a bright and crunchy layer on avocado toast.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "This Mexican-style avocado toast is perfect for a Sunday breakfast, a fancy brunch, book club, or even game day. It's easy to make and is a crowd-pleaser. For smaller versions, just cut the bread with a pizza cutter or assemble on toasted English muffins or baguette."