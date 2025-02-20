Here's How Elote Seasoning Differs Across Mexico

Elote is not the brainchild of any single person, and because of that, it can differ depending on where you go. Although the spectacularly delicious street food can be found throughout Mexico, before 1981, the word "elote" simply meant "fresh ear of corn." Since then, however, the term is used to describe the immensely popular grilled Mexican street corn with a creamy mayonnaise sauce that's infused with chile and lime, covered in cotija cheese. Nevertheless, not every elote vendor in Mexico coats the corn with mayonnaise and the seasoning itself can vary per region.

In northern Mexico, to order your elote "con todo" ("with everything") means an extra-rich coating of both butter and mayo, perhaps even topped with a spicy chile or crushed spicy chips. In central Mexico, however, the elote is coated with "chile en polvo," which is simply ground chile powder (not to be confused with traditional chili powder). This can include one or more types of chile peppers and lime. Additionally, some vendors will substitute hot sauce or fresh homemade salsa for the chile en polvo.

Heading to the southern region of Mexico, vendors slather elote with tart Mexican crema rather than mayonnaise and replace the crumbled cotija with soft queso fresco. Conversely, in Mexico's coastal regions — which include the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean — elote boasts a seafood flavor profile with a generous sprinkling of dried shrimp powder, an umami-rich seasoning made from shrimp heads. Esquites is also served by many street vendors, and though esquites is different from elote, it's still grilled corn with savory seasonings specific to regional Mexican cuisine.

