Here's How Elote Seasoning Differs Across Mexico
Elote is not the brainchild of any single person, and because of that, it can differ depending on where you go. Although the spectacularly delicious street food can be found throughout Mexico, before 1981, the word "elote" simply meant "fresh ear of corn." Since then, however, the term is used to describe the immensely popular grilled Mexican street corn with a creamy mayonnaise sauce that's infused with chile and lime, covered in cotija cheese. Nevertheless, not every elote vendor in Mexico coats the corn with mayonnaise and the seasoning itself can vary per region.
In northern Mexico, to order your elote "con todo" ("with everything") means an extra-rich coating of both butter and mayo, perhaps even topped with a spicy chile or crushed spicy chips. In central Mexico, however, the elote is coated with "chile en polvo," which is simply ground chile powder (not to be confused with traditional chili powder). This can include one or more types of chile peppers and lime. Additionally, some vendors will substitute hot sauce or fresh homemade salsa for the chile en polvo.
Heading to the southern region of Mexico, vendors slather elote with tart Mexican crema rather than mayonnaise and replace the crumbled cotija with soft queso fresco. Conversely, in Mexico's coastal regions — which include the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean — elote boasts a seafood flavor profile with a generous sprinkling of dried shrimp powder, an umami-rich seasoning made from shrimp heads. Esquites is also served by many street vendors, and though esquites is different from elote, it's still grilled corn with savory seasonings specific to regional Mexican cuisine.
Other things you should know about elote
Today, Mexico City is recognized as one of the top food meccas of the world, and vendors large and small sell elote on every corner — which may imply that it's where the ubiquitous street treat originated. Like many large countries, cuisine in Mexico varies from region to region. In the north, grilled meats, such as carne asada, reign supreme; in Oaxaca, Mexico's trademark mole sauce is prominent; and in the coastal regions of the Yucatán and Veracruz, fish and seafood dishes are most common. Thus, as we can see, elote seasoning follows suit.
As noted, the elote you find in Mexico City will be different from the dish in southern Mexico due to varying cultural influences. In fact, while corn was revered by the ancient Aztecs and Mayans as a sacred sustenance, dairy was not part of their diets until it was introduced by the Spanish in the 16th century. So, while still a purely Mexican dish, the cheesy, creamy, and spicy elote of present day finds its roots in two vastly different cultures.
Of the 64 varieties of corn grown in Mexico, only seven are widely consumed. The corn used in elote is an especially sweet variety, and when grilled, it's deeply flavorful without any seasoning. The dish is often served on a stick, like many classic American fair foods, or its husk is pulled back to create a handle for easier and neater eating. When served, it's recommended that you try the grilled corn plain first. Once tasted, you can request it "con todo." If you can't make it to Mexico for an authentic bite, consider making our unique elote recipe at home.