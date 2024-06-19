Don't Toss Shrimp Heads, Transform Them Into A Flavor-Packed Seasoning

Much like shells, shrimp heads boast a ton of flavor. So, rather than let these tasty scraps go to waste, why not give them a second life? While they can be saved for stock or used to craft a crispy snack, another creative way to transform shrimp heads is to repurpose them into a super savory seasoning perfect for elevating a myriad of recipes.

Making shrimp seasoning, or more aptly, shrimp powder is a creative way to combat needless food waste. It's also cost-effective and nearly effortless to make. However, the biggest benefit of making shrimp seasoning lies within its bold profile. Shrimp powder is richly savory with a briny saltiness and subtle nuttiness. Along with emphasizing fishiness in shrimp-centric dishes, the rust-colored powder can also underline umami in other dishes. Plus, it even provides layers of flavor, increasing overall complexity.

The process for crafting the savory powder is straightforward. After giving hollow shrimp heads a rinse under running water and thoroughly draining, place them on a baking sheet. Since the goal is to dehydrate the shells without burning them, opting for a low and slow approach is ideal. We recommend baking shrimp heads at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour (potentially, longer) until they're totally dry and borderline brittle. Once the crisp heads have cooled, add them to a spice grinder and pulse them into a fine dust. Just like that, the savory shrimp seasoning is ready to use!