Avocado Vs Peanut Butter Toast: Which Breakfast Is More Nutritious?

When you need filing breakfast in a hurry, few dishes can beat a slice of sourdough avocado toast or whole wheat toast with peanut butter. Both toppings are equally tasty, but if you need the most nourishing breakfast possible, you might wonder which is more nutritious. Tasting Table spoke with Lena Bakovic, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, to find out which ingredient reigns supreme. It turns out the answer isn't cut and dry.

"There's no winner-takes-all here," Bakovic says. "The best choice really depends on what you're craving and what your body needs now — whether that's staying full longer, getting extra protein, or focusing on heart health." A one-size-fits-all approach is rarely ideal for nutrition, so once you figure out what you want from your morning meal, you can weigh the pros and cons of avocado versus peanut butter. Luckily, Bakovic laid out the essentials for us.

Avocado toast delivers potassium, vitamin E, fiber, folate, and energizing, heart-healthy fats. Avocados pack more potassium in your breakfast than bananas, and this electrolyte is crucial for heart health, as is folate or vitamin B9. Potassium also regulates fluid balance in the body. Vitamin E protects your cells and blood vessels against damaging free radicals, while the fiber in avocados will keep you full for longer and aid healthy digestion. In sum, avocado toast is best for your heart and can help you stay energetic, satiated, and hydrated — but don't count out peanut butter toast just yet.