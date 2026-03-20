Avocado Vs Peanut Butter Toast: Which Breakfast Is More Nutritious?
When you need filing breakfast in a hurry, few dishes can beat a slice of sourdough avocado toast or whole wheat toast with peanut butter. Both toppings are equally tasty, but if you need the most nourishing breakfast possible, you might wonder which is more nutritious. Tasting Table spoke with Lena Bakovic, a certified nutrition support clinician and registered dietitian nutritionist at VNutrition, to find out which ingredient reigns supreme. It turns out the answer isn't cut and dry.
"There's no winner-takes-all here," Bakovic says. "The best choice really depends on what you're craving and what your body needs now — whether that's staying full longer, getting extra protein, or focusing on heart health." A one-size-fits-all approach is rarely ideal for nutrition, so once you figure out what you want from your morning meal, you can weigh the pros and cons of avocado versus peanut butter. Luckily, Bakovic laid out the essentials for us.
Avocado toast delivers potassium, vitamin E, fiber, folate, and energizing, heart-healthy fats. Avocados pack more potassium in your breakfast than bananas, and this electrolyte is crucial for heart health, as is folate or vitamin B9. Potassium also regulates fluid balance in the body. Vitamin E protects your cells and blood vessels against damaging free radicals, while the fiber in avocados will keep you full for longer and aid healthy digestion. In sum, avocado toast is best for your heart and can help you stay energetic, satiated, and hydrated — but don't count out peanut butter toast just yet.
Peanut butter toast has more protein than avocado toast
Avocado toast may be satisfying, but peanut butter prevails if you want a filling meal. Bakovic points out that PB "has more protein than avocado, so it keeps you feeling full for longer (which is great if you have a busy morning ahead)." Just two tablespoons of peanut butter contains seven to eight grams of protein, and surprisingly, it's a food with more healthy fat than an avocado.
Bakovic adds that this popular spread has some fiber (3 grams per two tablespoons), as well as "a decent amount of B vitamins, magnesium, and iron packed in there, depending on which peanut butter you choose." Peanut butter is rich in vitamins B3 and B6, which both support your metabolism, immune system, and cardiovascular health. In addition to contributing to healthy muscles and nerves, magnesium helps to turn food into energy, and iron has similar energizing properties. This makes peanut butter a great breakfast staple for athletes, providing fuel plus muscle and heart support.
However, it is possible to eat too much peanut butter, as excessive consumption can deliver too much fat, calories, and sodium, plus sugar if you choose a sweetened spread. If you want to eat on the leaner side, Bakovic noted that avocado toast can be better: "If you don't load it too thick, it can be lower in calories and saturated fat than peanut butter." What you like to eat in general will also influence your choice.
Avocado toast lets you load on the veggies, while PB is best for a sweeter treat
Bakovic notes that avocado toast is "a perfect canvas for veggies: Think juicy tomatoes or a handful of greens for a nutrition boost." Avocado is definitely a better base than peanut butter if you need more vegetables in your diet, and you can easily boost the protein by adding an egg. Avocados and eggs are such a great breakfast combination because they deliver a load of nutrients to kickstart your day, and their flavors complement each other while working as a canvas for other fixings. More healthy and delicious ingredients to enhance avocado toast include pine nuts, sesame seeds, and even kimchi.
That said, peanut butter toast is just as fun to customize. If you love a sweet breakfast, it provides a healthier alternative to French toast or other dessert-adjacent dishes, so long as you don't overload the sweet accompaniments. Some additions that make peanut butter toast even better are sliced bananas, dried fruits, cottage cheese, or a little drizzle of caramel or chocolate for a treat. Cheese also makes an unconventional partner for a more savory dish.
Still can't choose between these two dishes? You don't have to – you can give your avocado toast a peanut butter upgrade by pairing the two ingredients together. The combo works surprisingly well and can lean sweet or salty, making for a rich and tasty, yet nutritious, start to your morning.