Avocado Versus Banana: Which Packs More Potassium In Your Breakfast?

Beyond being nourishing and delicious in breakfast dishes from cereal to smoothies, the humble banana is heralded as a great source of potassium. In fact, that may be the most oft-repeated nutritional fact about the fruit. But just like how some foods have more vitamin C than oranges, there are several fruits out there that beat bananas when it comes to this essential mineral. One popular piece of produce that checks the box is the avocado.

Avocados not only surpass bananas in terms of potassium content, but they're actually the fruit that contains the highest amount of potassium per serving. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of avocado contains about 507 milligrams of potassium. Meanwhile, the USDA reports that the same amount of banana delivers about 326 milligrams. While avocado wins by a big margin, neither fruit is a slouch in this department. Indeed, both can help you reap the benefits of plentiful potassium in your diet.

Potassium is widely renowned for its ability to regulate blood pressure, and it also aids in muscle, heart, and nerve functions; balances fluids in your body to help you retain hydration; and may even reduce the risk of strokes or kidney stones. The National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of 3,400 milligrams for adult men and 2,600 milligrams for women. Combine bananas with avocados for breakfast on the regular, and you're likely to hit your daily goals more easily.