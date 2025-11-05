Avocado Versus Banana: Which Packs More Potassium In Your Breakfast?
Beyond being nourishing and delicious in breakfast dishes from cereal to smoothies, the humble banana is heralded as a great source of potassium. In fact, that may be the most oft-repeated nutritional fact about the fruit. But just like how some foods have more vitamin C than oranges, there are several fruits out there that beat bananas when it comes to this essential mineral. One popular piece of produce that checks the box is the avocado.
Avocados not only surpass bananas in terms of potassium content, but they're actually the fruit that contains the highest amount of potassium per serving. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of avocado contains about 507 milligrams of potassium. Meanwhile, the USDA reports that the same amount of banana delivers about 326 milligrams. While avocado wins by a big margin, neither fruit is a slouch in this department. Indeed, both can help you reap the benefits of plentiful potassium in your diet.
Potassium is widely renowned for its ability to regulate blood pressure, and it also aids in muscle, heart, and nerve functions; balances fluids in your body to help you retain hydration; and may even reduce the risk of strokes or kidney stones. The National Institutes of Health recommends a daily intake of 3,400 milligrams for adult men and 2,600 milligrams for women. Combine bananas with avocados for breakfast on the regular, and you're likely to hit your daily goals more easily.
Potassium-rich breakfast ideas starring bananas and avocado
There may be many foods with more potassium than a banana, but this fruit still offers a decent dose, plus plenty of other health benefits. Rich in soluble fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants, bananas can support digestive health, help you stay full for longer, and even reduce your risk of heart disease. Avocados also deliver extra satiation and heart-healthy benefits with their unique mix of fiber, beneficial fats, and energizing B vitamins. It's no wonder why both of these fruits are so great for starting your day.
The simplest way to fit both bananas and avocados into your morning is through a nutritious smoothie. Both fruits will boost the creamy richness of your drink, and their fairly mild flavors pair well with tons of other ingredients. Our avocado blueberry smoothie recipe contains a whole banana, so it already hits all the bases for a healthy heart and a filling breakfast. Or, try throwing half an avocado into our easy banana matcha smoothie. The avocado's green color and slightly earthy flavor will match perfectly with the other ingredients.
Other heart-healthy breakfasts that can accommodate both fruits include yogurt bowls, muffins, and chia pudding. A chocolate avocado banana pudding involves little more than blending the two fruits with cocoa powder, plus whatever sweeteners and flavorings you like. Prefer to keep them separate? Bake some 3-ingredient banana oatmeal muffins and enjoy half an avocado on the side, or whip up your favorite avocado toast recipe and serve with fresh bananas mixed with yogurt.