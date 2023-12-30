Your Avocado Toast Needs A Peanut Butter Upgrade

This combination comes in many forms. It could be as simple as spreading peanut butter on toasted bread, then topping it with avocado slices or mashed avocados and some extra condiments. From there on, you can incorporate various other ingredients for a more diverse taste and texture.

Other nuts, whether it's pistachio, almond, or cashew are great for further intensifying the flavor profile and adding a fun little crunch. Eggs — hard-boiled, soft-boiled, scrambled, poached, or sunny-side-up—are a classic choice, especially for breakfasts. For a nutritional boost, opt for any fruits and veggies that you like. They may also help to diversify the flavors by adding sweet or tangy hints to the mix. Let's not forget about cheese, either: A crumble of feta cheese or some shredded parmesan can make an unexpectedly huge difference.

Of course, toasted bread is only one of the many places where this avocado and peanut butter combination could shine. It works just as great with bagels and croissants, especially over a layer of cream cheese. Stuffed inside burritos and pita pockets, it's a refreshingly gorgeous burst of flavors that's unlike what you'd normally find in these dishes. Branching into the world of desserts, feel free to experiment with muffins, puddings, pies, or anything else you like. You'll be surprised by just how extraordinarily versatile this pairing is.