Costco Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur Vs Sam's Club Members Mark: Which Is Worth Mixing In Your Drinks?

There are few drinks that warm you from the inside out like a creamy, indulgent, whiskey-laced treat such as Irish cream liqueur. The liqueur combines classic Irish flavors with a sweet kiss. It mixes Irish whiskey with fresh Irish cream, a hint of chocolate, vanilla, and a dash of sugar. The combination works well because Irish whiskey's softer intensity melds well with the sweet cream and sugar. Baileys is the original Irish cream, having debuted in 1974. With its launch, the new Irish cream spirits category quickly rose in popularity. It's the creamy drink to sip straight as a nightcap, to mix into coffee at the end of a meal, or to blend into classic cocktails like a Mudslide.

Although Baileys remains the leading producer in the Irish cream category, there are now dozens of name-brand products available. However, some products tend to be expensive, especially when compared to those from wholesalers such as Costco and Sam's Club. When looking for the best bang for your buck, members of either club know that shopping for store brand products is the way to go, particularly as both offer volume with affordability. Costco offers its Kirkland Signature Irish Cream Liqueur in 1.75-liter bottles, as does Sam's Club with its Member's Mark option.

However, which wholesaler's option is best? To decide which cream liqueur is best for mixing into your evening drinks, I conducted a taste test utilizing my training as a Certified Sommelier. Here are the results.