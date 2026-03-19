10 Best Trader Joe's Easter Finds To Grab Right Now
The Easter candy at Trader Joe's has a reputation for getting fans excited, and the store knows when it is time to please the masses. From classic favorites like chocolate rabbits to colorful truffle eggs ideal for filling Easter baskets, the aisles of Trader Joe's are fully stocked for spring. Granted, strolling through product displays can feel like a bit of a hunt, as all of the Trader Joe's stores may not carry every item listed online, and eager customers may have filled their carts quickly and cleared out stocks.
Whether you're looking to host a party with easy-to-serve rolls or simply treat yourself after work, we've compiled a list of goodies that you can keep your eyes open for during your next TJ's shopping trip. After all, tulips and candy can make any day a bit brighter, regardless of the occasion. Just be sure to grab what you need once you spot it. Trader Joe's limited finds can go fast, and some of these items have already made a bit of noise on social media.
Chocolate truffle eggs
Trader Joe's chocolate truffle bar has landed on our list of absolute best TJ's snacks, so it comes as no surprise that chocolate truffle eggs are in high demand. Packaged in a colorful presentation that shows foiled eggs inside, each piece offers a different flavor. Dark pistachio, milk coconut, crispy milk, and white praline not only look cute in a basket but are also delicious to eat.
Maple butter tarts
Trader Joe's teeny tiny maple butter tarts take a Canadian favorite and package the recipe into 12 bite-sized pieces. A buttery, maple filling sits inside a flaky butter pie crust that doesn't require much work on your part. Simply heat and serve, and you have an easy Easter dessert to confidently add to any party spread.
Break apart chocolate bunny
The history of chocolate bunnies is long, but Trader Joe's has reimagined the sweet tradition by creating a version that is sure to be a new favorite among kids and adults alike. The break-apart chocolate conceals gummy candy carrots that are hidden inside, making this milk chocolate treat both a fun gift and a crowd-pleaser.
Gourmet jelly beans
Trader Joe's gourmet jelly beans offer a seasonal favorite that look pretty in clear dishes or atop baked goodies. This candy is made in Ireland, and fruit and vegetable juice extracts are used to give the beans their bright colors. After you've finished sampling the 18 unique flavors, leftovers can be used to make a fruity jelly bean martini.
Milk chocolate bunny bar
Trader Joe's has no shortage of chocolate treats (some of which we've even ranked), but the milk chocolate bunny bar is one that is difficult to ignore. It comes in a bright box that showcases the festively decorated candy inside. The bunny is coated with anything you might ask for on top of an ice cream sundae – think sprinkles, caramel bits, and white chocolate drizzle, all of which can satisfy a sweet tooth.
Herbed dinner rolls
When dinner rolls are ranked highly by fans, you know you're in for a treat. "They are quick to heat in the air fryer and delicious," wrote a customer on Instagram about Trader Joe's herbed dinner rolls. The recipe includes potato flour, and the thyme, rosemary, sage, and parsley add freshness to the pillowy pieces. Butter them up or use them to soak up every last morsel of Easter dinner.
Raspberry muffins
If you're looking for a colorful addition to carry to the breakfast table, Trader Joe's raspberry muffins are ideal to serve alongside morning favorites. Made with raspberries and sour cream, each piece is topped with brown sugar streusel that pairs well with Greek yogurt or homemade honey whipped cream.
Tulip stems
Trader Joe's fresh flowers are an easy grab, and when bunches of tulips are sold in packages of 20, it is a quick buying decision. For under $13, you'll have seasonal stems to distribute throughout your home and spruce up any room that has been starved of color throughout winter. Grab two if you feel inspired and practice making perfect arrangements at home.
Easter joe-joe's
Trader Joe's Easter joe-joe's, aka chocolate-covered creme sandwiches, taste as good as they look, but the colorfully decorated pieces may come with a challenge. "I have two kids. They will both inevitably want the same one and I will have to deal with tears," wrote a shopper on Reddit. While prices may deter some buyers (a package of 4 is just under $4), this treat will make holidays more festive.
Marshmallow eggs
Trader Joe's version of marshmallow Peeps is finding fans of all ages. "It tastes like a marshmallow with sprinkles," noted one buyer on Instagram. Customers are suggesting using the fluffy pieces to make Rice Krispies treats or s'mores. Trader Joe's recipe doesn't include corn syrup or gelatin, and ingredients like turmeric, vegetable juice, and spirulina extract give the cute shapes color.