While you can make a jelly bean martini with any kind of jelly beans, some people suggest using Jelly Belly brand for a few reasons. For one, many fruit-flavored Jelly Belly beans contain actual fruit juice; for instance, the Very Cherry flavor lists cherry juice from concentrate in its ingredients. While it does still contain artificial flavoring as well, the real fruit juice can help your jelly bean vodka taste less artificial when infused. In addition, Jelly Belly is known for selling a multitude of uniquely-flavored candy, and even includes recipes for delicious bean flavor combinations on its site. This means that you can customize your martini to have a more unique flavor, whether it be fruity, minty, chocolatey, or anything else.

When it comes to the liquor, it's all up to personal taste. There are lots of popular vodka brands that would work well here, with perhaps the most well-known being Smirnoff. While it isn't the most sippable vodka on its own, it comes in lots of styles and would be a great budget choice for infusing with jelly beans; after all, most people probably don't want to change the taste of a more premium vodka with candy. For a smoother choice, consider Tito's, which is versatile and gluten-free. The orange liqueur is the same; while the most common ones are Cointreau and Grand Mariner, there are lots of other wonderful orange liqueurs, such as Gran Gala and Picon.