The Process Jelly Belly Follows To Create Its Uniquely-Flavored Candy

Old Bandage, Dead Fish, Barf. These aren't just smelly waste products needing to be disposed of, they're actual Jelly Belly flavors made as part of the company's Bean Boozled range. These less-than-appetizing candies are the stars in Jelly Belly's infamous "Bean Boozled" game, in which players take turns spinning a wheel of fate, which selects a jelly bean they must consume. It's essentially an edible Russian roulette, with the randomly-selected jelly bean either tasting delicious, or like a disgusting, inedible item — all with stomach-churning accuracy. The game is available on Amazon if you're feeling brave, as are packets of the strangely-flavored Bean Boozled beans. But just how does Jelly Belly make its most outrageously-flavored candies taste so uncanny? Are they using real dead fish?

Thankfully, the answer is no. The secret behind the company's unique ability to make such wild flavors is its use of a gas chromatograph, a high-tech analytical tool that's primary function is to analyze and report a substance's chemical makeup. The Jelly Belly flavor-developing team takes a substance, say, stinky socks, transforms its essence into the form of a vapor with heat or a chemical solvent, and runs it through the gas chromatograph. The machine sends the data to a computer, where flavor markers, a sort-of reference point for tastes, are created. From there, food-safe ingredients are used to reverse-engineer each wacky flavor, from which they are examined by a panel of (perhaps unlucky) taste-testers to determine the overall accuracy in terms of flavor and aroma. So while a box of Jelly Belly's Bernie Botts Every-Flavour Beans might contain such flavors as Earthworm, Dirt, and Earwax, we can rest assured that the candies don't contain those actual substances.