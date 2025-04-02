How Jelly Beans Became An Easter Tradition In The US

Many Easter traditions in America feel like they've been around forever. But that's definitely not the case. Even ones firmly ingrained in holiday culture have an origin story, including those colorful, chewy morsels we call jelly beans. The exact year that jelly beans entered our universe is a bit fuzzy, but we do have a general idea — plus a pretty good guess on why they end up in countless Easter baskets, snack trays, and table decorations every year.

Jelly beans apparently didn't emerge from an "aha" moment in the brain of a zany confectioner or even an astute marketing wizard. They instead made a slow roll onto the candy scene through culinary evolution. The gummy insides of jelly beans are considered a modern-day version of the Middle Eastern confection known as Turkish delight, which dates back thousands of years. Fans of the "Chronicles of Narnia" books and films may recognize it as the sweet treat that enticed the character Edmund into the White Witch's lair.

The outer shell of jelly beans came later, but still long before it crossed an ocean to reach the United States. The somewhat crunchy coating reportedly came from a French process called panning, originally performed by hand in the 1600s to coat another sweet treat: almond Jordans. However, the firm link between jelly beans and Easter wasn't fully realized until the 1930s. That connection may have resulted from their resemblance to small Easter eggs.