Roots Farm Fresh Fries, Ranked

If you're anything like me, one freezer staple that you're never without is a bag of frozen french fries. I'm always grateful to have the classic comfort food on hand at a moment's notice, whether I just need a quick snack or want a starchy side to go with whatever protein I'm having for dinner. Well, a new brand just hit my radar, and I was immediately attracted to its health-conscious branding.

Roots Farm Fresh sells organic fries made without seed oils. Instead, all of its fries are made with avocado oil, and most of them only have two ingredients: avocado oil and potatoes (the sweet potato fries have a few additional ingredients). I'm a sucker for minimal-ingredient snacks, which made Roots' fries instantly appealing, so I figured I had to put them to the test. The following is a ranking of Roots Farm Fresh fry varieties, based on the crispness of the exterior and the fluffiness and flavor of the interior. All of Roots' fries come unseasoned, and I sprinkled a touch of pink Himalayan salt on each before air frying them.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.