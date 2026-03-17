This Cheese Makes A Restaurant-Quality Dessert (It's Not Ricotta)

There are a few ways that you might be used to seeing cheese on the dessert menu, aside from the cheese platter that sometimes serves as the finish to a good meal. There are the many types of cheesecake, as well as tiramisu with silky mascarpone, and the myriad creative uses for ricotta, some of which lean sweet. But there's one cheese suited just as well to dessert as it is to dinner that is not so common in confections. As it turns out, a ball of creamy burrata is a shortcut to an elegant, restaurant-worthy dessert that asks very little effort of the cook.

If you haven't tried it before, burrata is an Italian cheese unlike any other. On the plate it looks just like a ball of fresh mozzarella, but this cheese is all about the filling. Inside that thin shell of stretched mozzarella there is a mixture of cream and mozzarella shreds called stracciatella. The combination of textures and flavors, with stretchy, salty mozzarella and rich cream, adds lusciousness and savor to whatever it accompanies.

Some argue that the best way to serve burrata is on its own, perhaps drizzled with olive oil, but this cheese also has a beautiful ability to enhance just about anything, sweet or savory. There are, after all, few dishes that don't benefit from a touch of cream. Most often it is served in savory settings, but when you replace olive oil and fresh tomatoes with grilled fruit and honey, you get a stunning dessert that your guests won't soon forget.