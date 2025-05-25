4 Chef-Approved Ideas For Delicious Dessert Pizza

It can be reasonably opined that all pizza is good pizza, and even more so when you get creative with combinations of unique flavors. Dessert pizzas are an excellent way to indulge your sweet tooth in a shareable format, allowing you to divvy up a pie teeming with toppings. Tasting Table spoke to expert Tony Gemignani, 13-time World Pizza Champion and the chef and owner of a number of pizza restaurants including Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco to get his opinion on what makes the most delicious dessert pizza. Gemignani shared a few of his all-time favorite dessert pizza preparations, including a few seasonally-informed varieties, to inspire your own homemade versions.

Gemignani begins, "One is the heart shaped pizzas that we will sometimes serve at Tony's Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco on Valentine's Day." It's topped with Nutella, strawberries, and bananas. A similar seasonal standby is his Fourth of July pizza, which Gemignani calls the Triple Berry, topped with three different kinds of berries, a cannoli-like cream, and lemon zest. He also makes a limoncello-inspired pizza with thinly sliced lemons and "a light mozzarella finish with a sweet limoncello reduction and lime zest." And lastly, his apple strudel calzone filled with sauteed skinless honey crisp apples could rival just about any dessert empanada of your dreams.