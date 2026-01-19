10 Creative Ways To Use Ricotta Cheese

Ricotta is a traditional Italian cheese with a soft, lumpy texture and mild, milky taste. Typically made from cow's milk, it's produced by heating whey — a common byproduct of other cheesemaking processes. Hence, the word "ricotta" translates to "recooked" in English. When the whey is heated and acidified, it forms the soft, fine curds that are so characteristic of ricotta, resulting in a delicate, airy cheese that's creamy yet relatively low in fat. You can even make your own ricotta at home by curdling boiled milk with lemon juice and then straining the mixture through a cheesecloth.

While it's often found inside a hearty lasagna or as a delicious filling in stuffed pasta such as ravioli and manicotti, ricotta is an incredibly versatile ingredient that shines in a vast array of sweet and savory dishes. Its gentle flavor fits seamlessly into homebaked treats, simple snacks, and elegant dinners — the cheese adds moisture and richness without being overly heavy. And, it tastes fantastic when paired with everything from bold aromatics to tangy-sweet fruits and decadent chocolate. So, if you've previously overlooked ricotta when browsing the dairy aisle, it might be time to give it a try, because this humble cheese is an undeniably effective tool for elevating your everyday cooking.