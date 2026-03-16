The One Storage Container Change That Helps Keep Food Safer

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One of the most important items that people can have in their kitchen is food storage containers. They're vital for storing meal-prepped fare, chopped veggies, meats, and more. But not all food storage containers are created equal, and it turns out that their shape really does matter.

The best food storage containers that you can buy are the ones that are shallow. If you've ever tried to play Tetris with containers in your fridge, you probably know that this is the case. Not only are shallow containers more conducive to fitting in cabinets, fridges, and tight spaces, but they can also be a safer option when it comes to food safety. Shallow containers cool faster than taller or thicker ones. If you put your food into the fridge warm (or just warm in the center), you may cause condensation to form, which can ruin its texture. However, you can't just leave your food out on the counter to cool, as you don't want it to hang out in the food safety danger zone — between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where pathogens thrive. Shallow containers are the perfect middle ground; they'll help your food cool fast and diminish your condensation concerns.