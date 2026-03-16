The One Storage Container Change That Helps Keep Food Safer
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One of the most important items that people can have in their kitchen is food storage containers. They're vital for storing meal-prepped fare, chopped veggies, meats, and more. But not all food storage containers are created equal, and it turns out that their shape really does matter.
The best food storage containers that you can buy are the ones that are shallow. If you've ever tried to play Tetris with containers in your fridge, you probably know that this is the case. Not only are shallow containers more conducive to fitting in cabinets, fridges, and tight spaces, but they can also be a safer option when it comes to food safety. Shallow containers cool faster than taller or thicker ones. If you put your food into the fridge warm (or just warm in the center), you may cause condensation to form, which can ruin its texture. However, you can't just leave your food out on the counter to cool, as you don't want it to hang out in the food safety danger zone — between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit — where pathogens thrive. Shallow containers are the perfect middle ground; they'll help your food cool fast and diminish your condensation concerns.
Avoid these other critical food storage mistakes
Besides using cumbersome or tall containers, there are other mistakes that you may be making when it comes to food storage. For one, use glass containers instead of plastic ones. While you can find shallow food storage containers in both materials (as well as other options, like silicone), glass is preferable because it is non-porous. Plastic can scratch easily and warp in the heat of your dishwasher. Once plastic is scratched, it's more difficult to sanitize and completely kill all of the microbes taking up residence. As such, never store raw meat in plastic, as any leftover microbes can infect ready-to-eat foods and leftovers, potentially making you sick. This set of 10 shallow glass MCIRCO containers with lids from Amazon is a good investment.
Besides using shallow glass containers, invest in ones with airtight seals. You don't want last night's pasta to taste like yesterday's lunch or the stinky cheese in the drawer next to it — but there's even more to it than that. The seal will also reduce the risk of cross-contamination from other foods, keep circulating air from the food, and ensure your lunch stays as fresh as possible.