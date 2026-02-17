It's Time To Ditch Plastic Food Storage Kitchenware And Invest In Silicone — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The introduction of plastic food storage containers in the 1940s was a game changer. Here was a material that was airtight and durable, but lightweight and easier to stack than metal or glass. As it became more affordable, plastic only became more popular — open the cupboards in any kitchen, and you're sure to find one stuffed with all sizes of plastic containers and lids. Silicone has been more of a slow burn in terms of popularity, perhaps because so many of its features overlap with plastic. But there are some areas where it really excels, such as resistance to high temperatures. This means silicone is safe for the oven, dishwasher, and microwave.

In comparison to silicone food containers, only "microwave-safe" plastic containers should be used in the microwave, and thin or single use plastics should never be put in the dishwasher because the heat can cause the release of harmful chemicals. This leads us to perhaps the most compelling reason to switch from plastic to silicone: the food safety aspect. Food grade silicone is non-reactive, and doesn't contain BPA, lead, or phthalates. While BPA plastics are certainly available, plastic is more prone to scratching or breaking down, at which point it can release microplastics or harbor harmful microorganisms.