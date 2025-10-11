10 Rules To Follow When Using Silicone Kitchenware

You love your silicone spatulas for scraping every last crumb off the pan, and silicone bakeware excels when it comes to demolding cupcakes with ease. From baking mats to oven mitts, silicone is taking over our kitchens, but guaranteeing the promised durability of this versatile material depends on following a few golden rules.

If you constantly find your favorite silicone tools and utensils riddled with stains, odors, and greasy build-up, it helps to rethink how you use and store them. Abrasive cleaning tools and sharp knives should be kept away from silicone to avoid creating nicks or grooves on the surface. Food stains and odors, meanwhile, will require more creative cleaning methods, from using your oven to hydrogen peroxide.

While silicone is an effective, low-maintenance alternative to other kitchenware materials like wood or glass, it still requires proper care. From understanding the temperatures it can withstand to knowing the correct drying techniques to prevent mold, learning the basics of silicone care can add years to its lifespan. Ahead, you'll find all the essential rules for extending the life of your silicone products.