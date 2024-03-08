Your Silicone Cookware Stinks Because You're Not Heating It Before Cleaning

Silicone cookware can be a godsend in the kitchen. Nonstick silicone baking mats make it easy to clean up even the stickiest caramel messes; silicone ice cube trays give amateur cocktails a professional touch. But the innovative material has downsides: After just a few weeks of use, silicone starts to stink. The seal on your Instant Pot starts to reek. That ice cube mold takes on a musty freezer smell. You find yourself wondering if you should throw away your baking tray after using it to roast onions and garlic.

Some sources will tell you to soak smelly silicone cookware in vinegar; others will tell you to coat it with baking soda or wash it with lemon. But these methods aren't always effective. For the smelliest stuff, you'll need to fire up the oven. Silicone is prone to trapping oils and odors. This is especially true of silicone bakeware: Silicone molecules expand when exposed to heat. As a result, the bakeware absorbs those oils and odors, which get trapped inside once the silicone cools and contracts. That's why a vinegar bath won't do — you need to permeate the silicone, not just treat the surface.

First and foremost, before heating silicone, check to make sure your cookware really is silicone. Some products use a silicone-rubber blend, others might have plastic components or wooden handles. If you're not sure, you should be able to find information on the product's packaging or manufacturer's website. If it's 100% silicone, you're good to go.