How To Sharpen A Knife With One Unexpected Tool

Keeping your knives sharp is essential to good kitchen maintenance. A sharp knife is a reliable tool, and we've all been frustrated by a blade that was too dull. Dull knives are much more dangerous. If you don't have a knife sharpener or whetstone handy, your toolbox might just save the day — you can use sandpaper to hone your blade.

Using sandpaper to sharpen your knife is definitely not ideal. This could mar the blade and leave it scratched up and untidy if you don't follow through with a fine grit for polish. But if this isn't an expensive, high-quality chef's knife, or maybe you're out camping and didn't bring a sharpener, this is a great hack to keep your knife sharp.

Choosing the right sandpaper depends on how dull your knife is to begin with. If the knife is so dull you think it might need to be replaced, start with a coarse grit sandpaper. The lower the number of the sandpaper, the coarser the grit. If your blade is very dull or even damaged, start with a grit between 180 and 400. You want to use wet/dry sandpaper so it can be used wet when you sharpen your blade. The water prevents the metal particles from sticking together and further damaging the knife. Once you have your edge sharpened, use a higher grit (1000 or more) sandpaper to smooth and polish the blade to a razor fine edge.