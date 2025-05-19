The Reason High-Quality Chef's Knives Are So Expensive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chefs can be quite particular about their knives. Not only are they used to slice, chop, and dice ingredients, but also to execute those tasks with precision. To better understand the importance of chef's knives, we spoke with Joni Brosnan, owner of Joni's Kitchen in Montauk, New York, and author of "Joni's, A Love Letter to Summer in Montauk," now available for pre-order on her website. "I've heard of chefs who travel with their knives," Brosnan notes, "and do think, after working at Joni's, having the right knife is such an art form."

But what sets high-quality chef's knives apart from standard kitchen knives, and why are they so expensive? There are a variety of factors, with the blade being the first. High-quality chef's knives have very sharp blades that cut accurately and cleanly and don't easily lose their sharpness. This is because they are made with premium materials such as high-carbon stainless steel or classic Damascus steel. The former earns its higher price tag with ease due to the high carbon content and specialized techniques needed during manufacturing, while the latter is pricier because of its exquisite patterned steel and the intense and artistic forging process.

However, the blade isn't the only potential factor. "Sometimes, it's not just the blade itself, but the materials used (like imported wood or graphite) that can make it expensive," explains Brosnan. These different materials can include cocobolo rosewood, pakkawood, ebony, stainless steel, or resin-infused wood. Additionally, dye may be used to create a beautiful and unique look. These are not just aesthetic but highly functional and ergonomic as well, stabilizing the blade so the knife operates seamlessly and powerfully.