8 Signs Your Chef's Knife Needs Replacing

Whether you have dreams of being the next celebrity chef or only cook because you have to eat or feed a family, you probably reach for your chef's knife regularly. As you can tell by the name, a chef's knife is designed to be a chef's go-to knife. They are versatile and can come in handy whether you're slicing carrots, cutting a block of cheese, mincing garlic without a garlic press, cutting a roast, and so much more.

With how much you use your chef's knife, it is critical to make sure that it is really working for you. While many knives can last a long time, there are some crucial signs that it may be time to replace your trusty chef's knife. We interviewed four professional chefs and asked for their expert input on the signs that it may be time to start shopping for one of the best chef's knives to replace your current model that is either unsafe or unfit for use. Galen Zamarra is the co-founder of Galen Hospitality Group; Joey Sergentakis is a Michelin-starred chef, and Executive Chef and the co-owner of Allendale Social, Boschetto, and Charlie's Place; Jessie-Sierra Ross is a cookbook author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" and a food & lifestyle blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby; and Britt Rescigno is the executive chef and owner at Fiamma.