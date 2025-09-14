15 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Storing Leftovers

One of the most common mistakes people make with leftover food is leaving it out on the countertop for too long. Understandably, if you have just cooked a big meal, you will want to sit down and tuck in, rather than spending more time in the kitchen sorting out the food that is left. If you think that dinner may take a while to eat, however, you could be taking a risk.

According to the USDA, food should be cooled in the refrigerator within 2 hours of being cooked, if it has been allowed to cool to room temperature. If you have cooked the meal but kept it warm, then the 2 hours begin once the appliance is turned off. The Danger Zone for food lies between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, so if your kitchen is exceptionally warm, you should reduce this to 1 hour.

Bacteria such as salmonella and e.coli can make you very sick, so if warm food has been left out for more than 2 hours, chuck it to be on the safe side. When possible, take a few minutes after you complete the meal to store the leftovers in the fridge, even if you need to go back later and add labels or use your favorite storage containers. That way, you can sit and enjoy dinner with everyone else, knowing that your food is safe.