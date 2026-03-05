The One Container You Should Never Use For Raw Meat, According To A Food Scientist

Sometimes, you only needed half the package of ground beef for dinner. You can't just throw the open package back in the fridge, because the meat will oxidize, turning purple or brown, and it might leak, so it makes sense to reach for a plastic food storage container — but our expert says you should seriously reconsider that choice. According to Kantha Shelke, an author, certified food scientist, and senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University, "plastic is not inherently dangerous, but it is inherently porous, and that distinction matters enormously in food safety."

You know how when you store something especially pungent or pigmented, it tends to sort of ... haunt your Tupperware for evermore? You can try all the TikTok hacks in the world, but that smell and/or stain is evidence of biological material clinging to the plastic. Letting it sit with baking soda might help remove the old smell, but Shelke points to research which has shown that "plastic surfaces, especially softer grades, can harbor biofilms more readily than glass or stainless steel, whose non-porous surfaces are far easier to sanitize completely."

It only gets worse as the plastic starts to wear down over many uses, creating texture we can't see but bacteria can find and colonize. "Scratches in plastic create microscopic grooves that trap proteins, fats, and bacterial cells that ordinary washing simply cannot reach," Shelke explains. Even after a thorough hand-wash, she says, "pathogens like Salmonella and E. coli can persist in those crevices." The FDA, she adds, "recommends retiring any food contact surface that is heavily scratched or scored, because at that point sanitation becomes functionally impossible."