The One Rule To Follow For An Organized Fridge 100% Of The Time

Something I learned from working in high-stress, high-volume kitchens for years is that a system only works if you pick it and stick with it. A fridge only stays organized if you decide, once and for all, what lives where — and you keep that geography and economy of space intact from that moment on. With this in mind, I follow this rule for an organized fridge: pick a system and stick with it.

This is the way of the warrior that keeps a professional kitchen running during a long service, and as teams turn over from shift to shift. Ingredients function like tools, and every tool needs a home. When everything has a fixed landing place you stop using mental math to negotiate where to stash things, and they're always where you need them when you look for them.

Eggs always go on the bottom left shelf. Leftovers and meal prep sit beside them, labeled in clear fridge organization containers with a name and date. Cheese stays in the cheese drawer. Short tubs of sauces or pastes — think things like curry, various types of miso, or Korean gochujang – all belong on the low middle shelf. That way jars can line the sides of the highest shelf — tallest in the back, shortest in front — so you can see the full population at a glance, with boxes of berries or other "use soon" items front and center. Cartons and bottles can then go on the door, organized by type and like with like; mustards and mayonnaises, jellies and jams, etc. The specifics might shift throughout seasons, but the general layout never changes.

Organizing your fridge like a professional chef changes the way cooking feels — there's a feng shui to it. The very first step of a cooking project starts in the fridge, and if you're greeted by a sour, overstuffed jumble of decomposing odds and ends, the whole thing is off to a bad start.