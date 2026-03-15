Why Costco's Kirkland Signature Olive Oil Isn't Fit For Drizzling

Costco's Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil is so overwhelmingly popular, you might not know that the warehouse chain also sells regular olive oil under the Kirkland name. While not as fancy as the EVOO, this product has its own merits, including a lower price — but don't be tempted to swap it in for drizzling or dipping, or you'll be unpleasantly surprised. In our taste test of Kirkland olive oils, we found the regular Kirkland Signature olive oil has a very tame character that wouldn't do much as a finishing drizzle on your dishes.

The best finishing olive oils vary in their tasting notes, but all boast a fresh and fragrant aroma; rich but not greasy texture; and complex flavors ranging from fruity to peppery and grassy. Our taste tester thought Kirkland Signature olive oil completely lacked these traits with a runny consistency, lack of fragrance, and mild taste that landed it in second-to-last place. With a pale color instead of a rich, golden hue, this product won't even look that appealing when drizzled onto salads, pastas, or meats. At about $6.50 per liter, it's the cheapest Costco-branded olive oil, but you get what you pay for in terms of complexity.

To be fair, Kirkland Signature olive oil is a refined olive oil, which is much different than unrefined, extra virgin types that have the best flavor. This puts it at a fundamental disadvantage when evaluated for drizzling. However, it's far from useless and actually beats the Kirkland EVOO in some applications.