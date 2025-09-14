10 Ways To Bake With Olive Oil

We all know how great olive oil is for stirring into dressings, tossing with veggies before roasting, and getting pan-fried proteins gorgeously golden brown. But how often are you using this trusty kitchen staple in your baking? If you typically reach for butter when whipping up your favorite baked goods, it might be time to switch things up. A glug of olive oil can be a transformative addition to a wide range of home-baked classics, adding moisture, richness, and a hint of fruity sharpness.

In sweet treats like cakes, brownies, and cookies, olive oil can be used as a replacement for more traditional forms of fat, and it's sure to yield that same irresistibly tender texture. In savory recipes, such as breads and cheesy muffins, it fits in seamlessly, adding a touch of sophistication with its complex flavor notes. Baking with olive oil is a healthier choice, too. Compared to vegetable oil and butter, olive oil is far richer in monounsaturated fats. Consuming this type of fat can support heart health and lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. Olive oil is also high in antioxidants, which work to lower inflammation and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases. So, incorporating it into your bakes is really a no-brainer!