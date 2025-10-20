The Kirkland Olive Oil That's Better For Drizzling Than Cooking
After sampling 5 Kirkland Signature olive oils from Costco, our taste tester discovered that Kirkland Signature extra virgin Siurana olive oil is better left for finishing dishes rather than cooking them. This is largely due to its higher price tag, and the fact that it has enough flavor to hold its own as a finishing oil.
Martha Stewart encourages home chefs to have several olive oils stocked in their kitchens, and this bottle is a reliable option for using more sparingly. While Costco visitors have been surprised at the quality of the affordable olive oil options, and the Siruana product is a fine addition to bring home, it may not be the one to douse over vegetables to roast in the oven.
Some shoppers have combined the Siurana olive oil with balsamic to finish chicken skewers plated with red cabbage. Whether drizzled on top of ice cream, nestled into coffee, or used to finish platters of grilled vegetables and garden salads, Kirkland Siurana is the kind of olive oil that deserves some reverence. Instead of tucking this ingredient into an elaborate recipe, give it its own place in the spotlight.
A finishing oil that can hold its own in terms of flavor
Packaged in a glass bottle, the aroma of Kirkland Signature Siurana extra virgin olive oil is fresh, grassy, and isn't as bold as some of the other Kirkland olive oils. Crowned with a Protected Designation of Origin label, it is mostly made from Arbequina olives. Its maximum acidity is .5%, yielding a pleasant-tasting olive oil that is an ideal complement to salads and vegetables.
The golden color of the Siurana olive oil gives way to a light flavor, and the silky mouthfeel is layered with notes of fruit, herbs, and grass. It's a balanced result that isn't overwhelmingly spicy or as bitter as some other less-tasty Kirkland oils. This smooth, elegant product is flavorful enough to enjoy on its own or be simply paired with crusty bread for dipping. Unfortunately, as delicious as this olive oil might be, it is also one of the pricier options found in Kirkland's lineup of olive oils; at last check it was $14.99 per liter.